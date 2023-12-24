Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 8? Here's how the finale sets up a new season

Rick and Morty Season 7 was successfully adapted without Justin Roiland, with new voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden narrating their respective characters. The animated series focuses on Rick and his grandson's cosmic adventures and family quests. The season finale explores trust and unity, redefining the relationship between the mad scientist and Morty, setting them up for an intriguing Rick and Morty Season 8. The series' success is a testament to the show's ability to adapt and succeed.

In the Season 7 finale of Rick and Morty, Morty emerges from a Fear Hole and confronts his insecurities. He fears Rick will view him as replaceable and overly reliant on him, but he knows he must cut ties. This allows Morty to embark on more solo adventures, as he did in Season 7. This would show growth, and maturity, and create drama with Rick, who loves and wants him around.

Morty can visit Evil Morty as a new mentor, admiring his genius and individuality. However, the Adult Swim series has a kink in its plan. Evil Morty possesses a device that could kill all Ricks in the multiverse, potentially testing Morty's loyalty to Rick. The finale teases a major decision for Morty, whether to break away from Rick or miss the old man and hints at Morty's potential for betrayal.

Rick and Morty Season 7 revealed that Rick's friend Birdperson has a rebellious offspring, Birddaughter, who is often thrown into jail. Rick wants to help Birdperson and his teenager heal, as Birdperson and Hugh Jackman helped Rick break Mr. Poopybutthole out of depression.

Rick and the Bird family may embark on cosmic missions, highlighting their past fight against the Galactic Federation. This could reveal the sacrifices made by Rick and his father, as well as their connection to their mother, Tammy. Rick's mistakes with Beth and her clone saga can help her appreciate her father's heroic nature. This creates a nuanced arc in the series, making Rick a sage teacher and ensuring his friends don't repeat his mistakes. Repaying Birdperson's favors also gives Rick a human arc, preventing his friends from repeating his mistakes.

Rick and Morty needs to address Poopybutthole’s drama and season 8 would test Rick’s true nature

Rick and Morty Season 7 ends with a shocking post-credits sequence where Poopybutthole parodies Scarlet Witch's actions by stealing Rick's portal gun, teleporting to another reality, and killing and replacing his variant. Despite the dark turn, Poopybutthole is sympathetic to his wife Amy, and son, allowing Season 8 to focus on family turmoil and Poopybutthole's reaction.

Rick is upset about Poopybutthole's regress and theft of his technology, warning him about tampering with space and time. He fears Poopybutthole could damage the Central Finite Curve barrier, bringing Evil Morty back to teach them about actions and consequences. Rick wants to cure his friend permanently and encourage him to avoid the self-destructive path Rick took when he killed Diane.

Rick and Morty's side story with Uncle Slo's wife demonstrates how people can move past grief and trauma. The story ends happily, inverting Rick's actions of pursuing Rick Prime. Rick plans to remind Poopybutthole that he will become a villain if he continues killing innocent variants.

Season 7 saw Rick's cold behavior, creating Churry and driving Bigfoot away. This could lead to a deadly alliance with other enemies, bringing Rick back to his aggressive, compulsive, and obsessive roots. This could cause him to tinker in his lab, creating new weapons and tools, alienating President Curtis, and proving Rick's addiction to being a monster, as his ex-Unity said.

Rick's obsession with Diane leads him down a rabbit hole, as Morty reveals the Fear Hole and fake encounters with Diane. Despite accepting Morty and the Smiths as his True Norths, Rick can easily revert to toxic ways, endangering reality to please his selfish ambitions and desires. It's crucial to avoid this spiraling into a different version of Diane.

The Smiths' purpose is to make Rick realize they're worth it, creating an intriguing dynamic over Morty's efforts to bring him back to light. Rick's desire to kill the past, prioritize his new family, and be an altruistic person Diane would be proud of is crucial.

