Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Obsession? Here's what we know

Netflix’s new erotic drama Obsession is currently making headlines for the unique storyline and now fans wanted to know about the season 2. It is an adaptation of Josephine Hart’s novella, Damage which tells the story of a dangerous love triangle between Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy), her partner Jay Farrow (Rish Shah), and his dad William (Richard Armitage). The official synopsis of the series read “Obsession is a thrilling and seductive four-part limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire.” Talking about the storyline of Obsession, Anna becomes embroiled in a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father and the situation grows worse when William’s desires deepen. There are only four episodes in Season one and fans are wondering if there will be a second one. Read out to find.

Will there be an Obsession Season 2?

Well, Netflix still has not renewed Obsession for a season 2 but the show ended on an ambiguous note suggesting that there might be a possibility to continue the story further. Although the streaming platform waits for at least 28 days before making a decision but it has been known to give out the green light sooner. Moreover, another way for Obsession to come back is if creator Morgan Lloyd Malcolm transforms it into an anthology series and telling the story of another complex relationship.

About Obsession

'Obsession' focuses on a secret relationship between top surgeon (Richard Armitage) and his adult son's fiancée Anna (Charlie Murphy). What at first appears to be a flirtatious chemistry between the two quickly develops into more and the passionate romance threatens to ruin both William and Anna's lives. The series will show how William’s life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Anna. 'Obsession' has some extremely explicit sex scenes, just like many of the most popular thrillers on Netflix. The series was released on April 13 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Obsession: Release date, cast, and everything else you need to know about the Netflix’s raunchy thriller