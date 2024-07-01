Will There Be A Sequel To A Quiet Place: Day One? Director Michael Sarnoski Says THIS

A Quiet Place: day One is doing great at the box office. The prequel from Paramount collected a roaring USD 53 million in its domestic opening weekend. And, with USD 45.5 million from the international market, the thriller went for a global tally of $98.5 million. This is the biggest debut at the franchise.

“We listened to the fans about what they’d be looking for,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson. Amidst all the box office noise, writer/director Michael Sarnoski gave a hint at the possibility of a sequel to the film.

What did director Michael Sarnoski say about the potential sequel?

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the horror series A Quiet Place, which was created by John Krasinski. The film, which was directed by Michael Sarnoski, received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The director also subtly suggests a potential continuation of the story.

Michael Sarnoski talked about Frodo, the cat, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. This is one of the film's unique aspects. The director explained the choice of not using CGI in the cat scenes, praising the trainers for their amazing work with the two cats in the movie, Schnitzel and Nico. In addition, he discussed the characters' fates at the conclusion of A Quiet Place: Day One and suggested a potential sequel.

At the film's conclusion, Eric and Frodo are seen on a ferry. Sarnoski shared his vision for their future: "A good portion of those people probably ended up on the island that we see in Part Two of A Quiet Place. I think there’s a good chance that they’re there, and definitely there’s a good chance we’re going to see them again."

When asked if he was hinting at a sequel, Sarnoski said that he just thinks they did an incredible job. And he thinks Paramount would be really happy to see where they finished the thing. He, however, does not think there are any super specific plans. But it would not be a surprise for him if that happens. Apparently, these were loose and unofficial teases for the sequel.

The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn and has a budget of $67 million. The film has also impressed the critics and set a Certified Fresh score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience also seemed to enjoy the film, which holds a rating of 72%.

A Quiet Place: Day One is a film with minimal dialogue

This prequel is not like any other conventional film where characters get the chance to express themselves with so many conversations, rather it has very minimal dialogues. The film relied on more physical and non-verbal communication.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the two stars of the film recently in an interview with Comicbook.com discussed the necessity of verbal communication for the film.

"It was definitely light on the dialogue. It was a very interesting spot to be in, where the dialogue was very effective, and kind of punched through a lot of subtext,“ Quinn, who is known for his portrayal of Eddie in Stranger Things, shared his insights.

The dialogue was less, but it played an important role in conveying the essence of the underlying themes and emotions of the film. The dialogues were used where it was absolutely necessary.

A Quiet Place: Day One is running in theaters.

