Will There Be A The Boys Spin-Off? Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Eric Kripke Hint At The Potential New Project

After a two-year-long wait, the much-awaited fourth season of the satirical superhero television show The Boys dropped on Amazon Prime Video last weekend and fans can’t keep calm. While the makers have already announced that the fifth season will be its finale, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at new ventures.

The Boys is inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book of the same name. It centers on the titular group of vigilantes as they clash against the Supes, those with superpowers who misuse them including the Seven led by Homelander and Vought's premiere superhero team. The Boys comprises Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), among others. Morgan plays the role of Joe Kessler, Butcher’s friend.

In a recent post on X, Morgan showed his interest in a brand new spin-off in a reply to Kripke regarding the same. Check out below what is it about.

Do Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Eric Kripke plan for a new The Boys spin-off?

In a recent interview with Deadline, when Kripke was asked about Kessler and Butcher’s fate in the show, the former said, “The initial notion was Butcher’s a maniac, and almost everyone in Butcher’s life is trying to hold him back.”

Since this is a good crazy, makers wanted to develop a character that supports him and could perhaps be more aggressive than he is against superheroes. “We thought what a combustible nightmare that would be. Basically, in effect, we started talking about needing another Butcher, and that’s obviously no easy task” Kripke added. “To pull that off, you need another leading man, you need someone who’s as charismatic and good as Karl, and let those guys go toe to toe.”

Kripke said they were lucky that Morgan happened to text him at the same time when this was happening. It had been a while since they were searching for a part for him and finally, he became available.

Along these lines when Kripke was asked if the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 were making way to a “Jeffrey Dean Boys spinoff,” he nodded in positive if Morgan was up for it. “Hey, man, if Jeffrey wants to do it, and it works out, who wouldn’t want to Jeffrey Dean Boys spinoff?” he said.

Morgan was quick to respond to Kripke’s question. He said, “ha!! Kripke!!! don’t you play with my emotions! you know i’m in. sign me the hell up! (checking schedule right now!) @therealKripke @TheBoysTV.”

The Boys’ ongoing spin-offs

The second season of The Boys’ spin-off series titled Gen V is already under works. The show also has another spin-off titled The Boys: Mexico which is in its early stages of production.

In another interaction with Variety, Kripke mentioned that he thinks the spin-offs “can and should” continue. He said, “The Boys' story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn't work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long.”

