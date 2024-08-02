Will There be a The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2? Exploring Henry Cavill's Return in Next Movie

Armie Hammer has been increasing his online presence recently, participating in several interviews. This move could indicate that the actor is aiming for a comeback following the cannibalism and sexual assault allegations that derailed his career. If The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 were to happen, Hammer's return could revitalize his career, potentially partnering once again with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

Cast of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. advocated a sequel

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. directed by Guy Ritchie, was not a box-office hit but remains a gem for fans of the spy-thriller genre. The 2015 film earned just USD 110 million worldwide, falling short of commercial expectations. Despite this, it developed a cult following eager for a sequel. The hope for a follow-up to this film, which starred Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, and Elizabeth Debicki, continues to grow among enthusiasts.

The cast and crew have been vocal about their desire for a sequel. In an August 2015 interview with Glamour, Henry Cavill expressed his enthusiasm for a follow-up, stating that he and his co-stars would "love to do it." However, no official green light for a sequel was given at that time.

Armie Hammer, Cavill's co-star, also expressed interest in returning as Illya Kuryakin. In 2017, Hammer revealed to SlashFilm that he had discussed a sequel with producer and writer Lionel Wigram. “I called Lionel Wigram,” Hammer said. “I was like, ‘Dude, what’s the deal? I get asked about this all the time. Can you just write a sequel?’ He said, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’ll do it.’”

Hammer continued to advocate for a sequel, stating in a 2020 Collider interview, “I would do another Man from U.N.C.L.E. in a heartbeat.”

Trouble in paradise: Why was The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 stalled?

Despite the constant advocacy to bring a sequel to the big screen, there were a couple of key hurdles that The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 had to face. The financial aspect of the movie was the most important one; the first film's box office take was pretty indifferent as it only scraped past the magic USD 100 million figure despite the expectation of a high return with A-lister star Cavill on board. This lukewarm reception has made it tough for studios to think about a sequel with escalating budgets, such highly stylized movies are not cheap to make.

However, the financial aspect of the movie was just the tip of the problematic iceberg. Cavill’s co-star, Armie Hammer controversy has further diminished the last withstanding hope of the sequel. In January 2021, the news of Armie Hammer facing sexual abuse allegations, including those related to cannibalistic fantasies (per The Hollywood Reporter), broke the internet.

Hammer's career in Hollywood sort of derailed as the actor was canceled because of his badly tarnished reputation. Hammer denied all the allegations, saying he has never indulged in such conduct but still, his career plummeted—so much so that his final evident cameo in a movie turned out to be in 2022's Death on the Nile. Now that Hammer is one of the two leads of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2, it’s unlikely that Warner Bros. would be open to bringing him back.

So, will there be a The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2?

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. sequel certainly has the potential for box office redemption of the first movie that was based on a 1964 MGM television series of the same name. The first movie chronicles the tale of CIA agent Napoleon Solo, played by Cavill and Hammer’s KGB operative Illya Kuryakin, who were on a mission to stop a crime syndicate from getting their hands on nuclear weapons.

The end of the movie was a mild cliffhanger as Solo, Kuryakin, and Gaby Teller, played by Alicia Vikander, had been assigned to another mission. The Head of British Naval Intelligence in the movie Waverly is their new boss. The team of the trio is now called U.N.C.L.E., which stands for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement.

Now, it would be fair to assume that Cavill and Vikander would likely return with Guy Ritchie helming the sequel but the odds of it happening, considering the hurdles, are slim to none. Ritchie is also busy with several other projects and Warner Bros. seemingly won’t gamble a whopping budget for a project dwelling on uncertainty.

