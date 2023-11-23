Toy Story is one of the most beloved franchises in Disney’s catalog and that’s saying something as the House of Mouse has many beloved franchises under its belt.

That’s why any announcement regarding the franchise is generally met with a positive response except a few times. But the consistent quality of the franchise keeps the fans returning for more.

Is toy Story 5 in the works?

Toy Story is a franchise that we have all grown up with. It’s the film that started the Pixar brand and created an environment for authentic and creative animated storytelling in America, a genre that is much more excelled in Japan than in America.

But Toy Story was a game changer. It kept Disney's brand of heartwarming storytelling but the ambitions of the film were much more than just catering to the little children but providing a cinematic experience that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike, without pandering to the former.

The series was a big success right from the first film and the characters starring became truly iconic. The two main characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody went on to become household names with Tim Allen and Tom Hanks gaining considerable recognition for their brilliant voice-work.

The film is still in the scripting stage and there are a lot of changes to be had before the production moves forward. Tim Allen has opened up about the change and whether he would like to return to the franchise for the fifth time.

“For people like me, it’s just like — I’m a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much? According to the scuttlebutt, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it,” Allen said on The Tonight Show.

Tim Allen on Chris Evans replacing him in Buzz Lightyear prequel

In recent times, Disney and Pixar’s attempts to woo the audience with their Buzz Lightyear prequel which wasn’t as successful as they intended. The prequel which focused on the character voiced by Tim Allen ultimately didn’t have his voice at all.

Instead, the studios opted to cast Chris Evans for the role, which didn’t sit right with many fans of the franchise. Tim Allen himself was not quite happy with the role being recast in the Australian World Cup.

“I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do with my Buzz Lightyear. It’s a wonderful story. It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…I don’t know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. There's just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

Tim Allen has said that the film will soon go on floors and that hopefully will yield similar returns to its previous installments.

