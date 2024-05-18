Will There Be A X-Men ‘97 Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

The X-Men '97 had us feeling nostalgic right from the start, making the show an incredible success. It was a delightful experience for all the Marvel fans out there. However, it wasn't just about the stunning visuals. The series perfectly captured the essence of the original comic books, staying true to their classical traits. It truly had everything a Marvel fan could ever dream of.

Amidst the success of season 1, we have the update that development for the second season is already in work. X-Men '97 started where the X-Men animated series ended. And, now fans want to see the next season. Here are some updates on the next installment.

Will there be X-Men ‘97 season 2?

X-Men '97, the animated series that fans had been eagerly awaiting, concluded its first season with the final episode airing on Wednesday, May 15th. Serving as a direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally aired from 1992 to 1997, this Marvel show has reignited a sense of nostalgia among superhero enthusiasts, leaving them yearning for more.

The exciting news is that a second season is already in the works. Even before its premiere on Disney Plus, Marvel made the announcement during their First Animation Panel in July 2022 that X-Men '97 had been officially renewed for another thrilling season.

“I've now seen versions of animatics for the entire second season. Obviously, when you're in that stage, there's a lot of work to do. It's editorial, but it's also still iterative because there's still story to be worked out when you put it on its feet in that way,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios told Entertainment Weekly in March.

Who Stars in 'X-Men '97'?

There is no official revelation about the cast for Season 2, however, it can be assumed that most of the voice actors from the first season will be returning for their roles. Many cast members from X-Men: The Animated Series made a comeback for X-Men '97, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, and George Buza as Beast.

Director and producer Jake Castorena said of the series' recasts from the OG show, “If we're doing this show, we got to do it with the legacy cast – that was the decision from day one,” adding, “[But] time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and... voices and things just change,” per Radio Times.

When does Season 2 of X-Men '97 premiere?

We're not sure about that. Although Season 2 has been confirmed, the exact premiere date has not yet been announced. If Marvel wants to, it might not return until this time next year, but it might happen later this year as well.

And what might it be about? In an interview with Comicbook.com, Winderbaum also mentioned that the show will continue to take place in the 1990s. However, it is likely to transition from the superhero team created by acclaimed Marvel writer Chris Claremont to the one crafted by the highly respected writer, Grant Morrison. As a result, even though it remains in the 1990s, there may be a renewed sense of excitement.

