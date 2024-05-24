Will There Be Abbott Elementary Season 4? Exploring Details As Tyler James Williams Gives Insights Into Future Storyline

Summer break has started, but after Abbott Elementary’s exciting Season 3 finale, fans are eagerly waiting for the new season.

In Season 3, Episode 14, Party, Janine throws a big last-day-of-school party, ending with a long-awaited kiss and many new questions. Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie, shared his thoughts about the finale, Season 3 memories, and what might happen next.

Will there be a Season 4 of Abbott Elementary?

Yes! ABC renewed the show for a fourth season shortly after Season 3 started. The announcement came during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Abbott Elementary has been very successful, drawing high ratings and being popular on streaming platforms like Hulu.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed many TV shows, including Abbott Elementary. Season 3 had only 14 episodes instead of the usual 22.

While the exact number of episodes for Season 4 isn’t known yet, it's confirmed that it will arrive in 2024. Abbott Elementary will continue to air on Wednesdays, following 90-minute episodes of The Golden Bachelorette.

Tyler James Williams hints storyline for Season 4

Tyler James Williams teased what fans can expect in Season 4. In an interview with Decider, he mentioned that Janine and Gregory’s kiss in the finale will raise more questions than it answers.

Tyler said, "I think the biggest tease I can give you is this isn’t an answer. This actually brings up more questions. I think people initially are going to see it as an answer. But when you really sit down and think about it, we have to explore all of these questions. And this isn’t a definitive. The show doesn’t stop here. If anything, it feels like it just got started.”

Williams also hinted at more guest stars in the new season. He shared "I’ve always liked the idea of Solange coming in, because I love Gregory interacting with women that make him uncomfortable, or who he finds himself imitated by. And I feel like there’s something there. There could be. Whether it’s a cousin or something like that. Initially, I think I tried to pitch it to Quinta as a sister, but then we established that shortly after Gregory was born, his mom died. But yeah, I think it would be filling out Gregory’s family more. We don’t know a lot about them,”

William further said, “There’s so many options. There’s also this Philly native thing — like getting Will Smith in here somewhere would be fun, because he is actually from Philly. That could be interesting, but I don’t know if Will Smith is Will Smith in our world. That’s one thing we’d have to address.”

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu, and fans can look forward to Season 4 in 2024.

