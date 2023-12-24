Will there be an Aquaman 3? Everything we know about the sequel

The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently underway in theaters worldwide. Fans have already started speculating about the possibility of a third superhero film based on the DC character Aquaman. Let's explore everything that has been said so far about Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 3.

Director and creator hint at possibility

Director James Wan, who helmed the first two Aquaman films, has hinted that a third movie could be possible. While promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wan said, "Who knows what the future holds? But I love playing in this world." This statement leaves the door open for Wan to potentially return to direct another installment.

Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, has expressed his desire to keep playing the character. However, given upcoming changes, he acknowledged uncertainty around Aquaman's future in the DCEU. Momoa remains hopeful he will get to portray Aquaman again down the line.

Implications of the DCEU reboot

The reboot of the DC Extended Universe after The Flash in 2023 has cast doubts on whether Aquaman's story will continue. Many Justice League members are being recast, which impacts Aquaman's place in the shared universe going forward.

Some theories suggest Aquaman 3 could be set outside the rebooted universe as an "Elseworlds" story. Or it may explore a potential spin-off storyline focused on Arthur Curry's relationships.

Teasing future storylines

The mid-credits scene of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is said to tease potential plots for Aquaman 3, though details are vague to avoid spoilers. This seems to indicate an openness to another sequel.

The strong box office performance of the first Aquaman makes a third movie financially viable if the storytelling merits it. But an official green light still depends on the reception of the new film.

While not guaranteed, Aquaman 3 remains a possibility, depending on various factors. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement on Arthur Curry's future adventures.

