Will there be an Aquaman 3? Everything we know about the sequel
Despite uncertainties in the wake of DC's reboot plans, lingering hopes remain for an Aquaman 3 to complete the trilogy, fueled by director James Wan leaving the door open.
The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently underway in theaters worldwide. Fans have already started speculating about the possibility of a third superhero film based on the DC character Aquaman. Let's explore everything that has been said so far about Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 3.
Director and creator hint at possibility
Director James Wan, who helmed the first two Aquaman films, has hinted that a third movie could be possible. While promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wan said, "Who knows what the future holds? But I love playing in this world." This statement leaves the door open for Wan to potentially return to direct another installment.
Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, has expressed his desire to keep playing the character. However, given upcoming changes, he acknowledged uncertainty around Aquaman's future in the DCEU. Momoa remains hopeful he will get to portray Aquaman again down the line.
ALSO READ: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and more about Jason Momoa-Amber Heard starrer
Implications of the DCEU reboot
The reboot of the DC Extended Universe after The Flash in 2023 has cast doubts on whether Aquaman's story will continue. Many Justice League members are being recast, which impacts Aquaman's place in the shared universe going forward.
Some theories suggest Aquaman 3 could be set outside the rebooted universe as an "Elseworlds" story. Or it may explore a potential spin-off storyline focused on Arthur Curry's relationships.
ALSO READ: Amber Heard to continue as Mera in potential Aquaman sequels? Exploring rumors amid Jason Momoa's alleged recasting as Lobo
Teasing future storylines
The mid-credits scene of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is said to tease potential plots for Aquaman 3, though details are vague to avoid spoilers. This seems to indicate an openness to another sequel.
The strong box office performance of the first Aquaman makes a third movie financially viable if the storytelling merits it. But an official green light still depends on the reception of the new film.
While not guaranteed, Aquaman 3 remains a possibility, depending on various factors. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement on Arthur Curry's future adventures.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan reveals it's always been about 'human aspect' of his mythical characters
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Cast:
Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.
The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas and other confirmed celebs to attend Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene