Will there be an Indiana Jones 6? Here is what we know

Indiana Jones is one of the most well-known franchises in history. The latest installment ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ continues to have a successful run in theatres. With the launch of the recent movie, fans are wondering if this is the end of Indiana Jones’ journey or if there is a chance of getting a 6th film. Here is what we know about a potential film number 6.

Is there going to be an Indiana Jones 6?

The chances for another Indiana Jones movie seem thin at the moment. At D23, Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones in the movies, admitted that he would not be returning to play the character ever again. “This is it! I will not fall down for you again,” the actor jokingly admitted.

“I’ll miss the people who I’ve worked with on the film – everyone at Lucasfilm, at Disney, [director] Jim Mangold, and the actors. But I’m not going to miss Indy because he’s fulfilled his purpose, and I’m really happy to have seen it come around to the end,” Harrison Ford said in his farewell note in the official production notes.

He continued, “I felt good. I felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. For those people who had been fans of the earlier films, had enjoyed seeing them, had shared them with their families, I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off with this one.”

Will Indiana Jones recast?

The fact that Harrison Ford is 80 years old now is one of the prime reasons Indiana Jones is ending. There have been rumors about multiple spin-offs being on the table, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Producer Kathleen Kennedy has spoken against recasting.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kennedy revealed, “We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t on set where I wasn’t like, ‘Yes – this is Indiana Jones.'”

Ke Huy Quan spoke about his character Short Round having his own spin-off. He spoke about his love for the character while saying that he would totally be up for a spinoff.

