Will There Be An Only Murders In The Building Season 5? Selena Gomez Answers THIS

Selena Gomez enjoys the day as it comes. With Only Murders in the Building treading closer to its Season 4 premiere, rumors of it being the final mystery to be solved by the true-crime-loving trio have intensified.

The Emmy-nominated star addressed the elephant in the room and shared an insight on whether Only Murders in the Building is truly heading toward its season finale. Final season or not, the actress was content with how the show had blossomed.

Will Only Murders in the Building Season 4 be the last?

While there has been speculation about a possible Season 5, Selena Gomez, 31, teased uncertainty on whether the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building will be picked up for another season.

The singer-actress sat down for a chat with Variety on the outlet’s Awards Circuit Podcast on Thursday, June 20. When asked if the upcoming season would be the last for Gomez’s Mabel, Steve Martin’s Charles Hayden-Savage, and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam’s murder-solving escapades, she squeezed an insight without giving much away.

“I honestly don’t know what the future holds. Every season, we put everything into the show as if it’s our last. I’m really happy with how it’s blossomed and am content right now. But again, who knows? Let’s see what happens,” Selena Gomez said.

The Rare Beauty founder has a packed schedule currently, and she intends to cherish every moment as it comes. Hence, she is grateful for her time on Only Murders and the bonds that flourished during the show, with Martin and Short. Gomez also shared the stage with the esteemed Meryl Streep.

Advertisement

All in all, we can’t help but agree more that the star ought to be content with her career right now.

Selena Gomez is enjoying a career-high

It might be safe to say that the Disney alum’s acting career is peaking at the moment. Besides starring as Mabel Mora, Gomez also serves as an executive producer in the fan-favorite Hulu comedy. Only Murders has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series category twice.

The third nomination, if it happens, would create history making Gomez the most nominated Latina producer ever. The record is held by Salma Hayek at present for the 2006 drama, Ugly Betty.

The Who Says singer said the possibility fills her with pride and that these “little nuggets of information” are what keep her going. Recently, she also won Best Actress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Emilia Perez.

Helmed by Jacques Audiard, the movie earned a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes, per Variety. Gomez’s performance in Emilia Perez could potentially set her up for her first Oscar nomination.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Ramona and Beezus star recently opened up about her desire to take a break from her packed schedule. She is looking to settle on something after years of juggling her acting and music careers simultaneously. Also, Gomez teased that there might be one more album incoming but acting remains her priority right now.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere on August 27, 2024, on Hulu.

ALSO READ: 'Our Best': Steve Martin Teases 'Star-Studded' Only Murders In The Building Season 4