Will There Be Batman Cameo In Colin Farrell's The Penguin? Here's What Creators Have To Say

The Penguin happens to be one of the highly anticipated series that is about the hit the TV screens. While the fans are hoping to see Robert Pattinson dropping by somewhere around the event of the gritty and crime-filled series, the creators have addressed their hopes.

Recently while talking about the Max series, Matt Reeves, who happens to be the executive producer of The Penguin opened up if the audience and the die-hard fans of Batman would ever see him in the upcoming adventure.

"I don't feel like it's missing something fundamental," stated Reeves to the SFX magazine, who directed the epic 2022 film, The Batman. This seemingly confirms that there will be no Batman cameo in The Penguin.

Further talking during the interview, the director of The Planet of the Apes had also stressed that the series would be an extension of what has already happened in the final events that took place during The Batman.

He then went on to add that the world the audience will see will be the same as portrayed in the film, continuing that one would sense the presence of Batman, Riddler, and all that has already happened in the last movie.

Matt Reeves also mentioned that the series will begin exactly where the movie left off.

The showrunner of The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc while talking to the outlet then went on to add that while the movie showed the viewers the angle of Batman looking down on the city to protect it, for The Penguin, “You're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime. He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top."

Matt Reeves and his producing partner Dylan Clark have come forth with a plan to expand the universe of The Batman through movies and spin-off series. After The Penguin, be ready to get on a thrilling ride again as The Batman 2 will hit the theaters in 2026.

Robert Pattinson, who portrayed the character of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman, will reprise his role in the film that is for now scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.

The Penguin focuses on the character of Oswald Cobblepot, who is portrayed by another great actor Colin Farrell. Farrell too had a very intriguing role in the first installment of Matt Reeves’s movie based on The Dark Knight.

The Penguin will premiere on HBO and Max in September.

