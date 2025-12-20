Will There Be Emily in Paris Season 6? All We Know About Lily Collins Starrer Renewing For Another Part

Emily in Paris Season 5 dropped on December 18 amid a lot of anticipation from the fans of the show. As of today, Netflix has not announced an official confirmation of Emily in Paris Season 6 being in the pipeline. However, a previous hint by the media giant’s executive shared plans for a return of the show in 2026.

What is Netflix saying about Emily in Paris Season 6 renewal?

Previously, CEO Ted Sarandos revealed 11 Netflix shows returning for new seasons next year, including Bridgerton, Ginny and Georgia, and Outer Banks. Among the list, Emily in Paris was also included for fans of the show to overthink and imagine as a hint. Other shows mentioned included Beef, One Piece, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point, and Lupin. This was all the message fans needed, an official confirmation is awaited.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast details

Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque are the main cast members of Emily in Paris Season 5.

What happened in Emily in Paris Season 5, and what can be expected in Season 6?

A major cliffhanger closed off the latest season, which dropped this December, raising hopes for an upcoming renewal. The Italian adventure seems to have come to a close with Sylvie deciding to shut their store in Rome and relocate the team back to Paris. Mindy is caught between Alfie and Nico, who both seem more than interested in her.

Last but not least, Emily and Marcello’s time has come to an end, which only means good things for her and Gabriel. With an invite waiting for her attention from the star chef, it appears to be only a matter of time before sparks fly again.

