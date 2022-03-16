Will there be a Ghost Rider remake? Nicolas Cage reveals future of the rumoured Marvel reboot

Marvel fans are waiting for a new reboot. Following the success of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spidermen revisions in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU fans are bidding on Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider for the next big revival. In a new chat with Comicbook, Cage revealed his thoughts on the idea and shared if Marvel has contacted him yet.

During the interview, Cage was asked about the ongoing rumours about him reprising his role as Ghost Rider in a new Marvel production and if he was contacted for the role to which he replied, "Not yet, no." He then went on to add, "That hasn't happened, but what's interesting is nobody asked me about going back to Ghost Rider. That was a question that came up, and they weren't asking about Ghost Rider, they were asking 'What do you think of the Marvel movies?' And I gave my opinion about it."

However, the outlet probed him further and asked the actor if he had any interest in playing the iconic role again. Cage revealed, "Ghost Rider is an amazing character. I mean, he's a complicated character. It's kind of like, how do you tell the story of Faust within the context of that universe? Because it's a very philosophical character. I think it makes him special from other superheroes."

Meanwhile, Cage's upcoming release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has garnered high bars at the critics' table. Directed by Tom Gormican, this action-comedy stars Cage as himself and follows him as he takes on a birthday party appearance gig for some fast cash which soon turns into pure unprecedented chaos.

ALSO READ Ms Marvel Trailer: Iman Vellani stars as MCUs first ever Muslim teenage superhero