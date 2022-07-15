Will there be Ms. Marvel Season 2? Iman Vellani starrer's EP Sana Amanat has THIS to say

*SPOILERS ALERT* Ms. Marvel is all everyone is talking about this week! The Iman Vellani series had its season finale drop on Wednesday, July 13, and the anticipation for The Marvels, now, is sky high. From Brie Larson's epic cameo as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers to Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) DNA mutation reveal with an X-Men connection hinted, Ms. Marvel has certainly exceeded expectations.

So much so that MCU fans are now wondering if there will be a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel. Well, Ms. Marvel's executive producer Sana Amanat is all for Ms. Marvel 2! In an interview with The A.V. Club to discuss all things Ms. Marvel, the EP was asked what the chances are that the popular show gets a second season and if it does, what other stories is she keen on exploring when it comes to Kamala Khan. To this Sana enthusiastically revealed, "Oh my God, there's so much I would want to do in another season. Certainly more elements of Pakistan, the Red Daggers, and her family history. What happened when Hasan got on that train with baby Sana."

These are certain storyline aspects that Amanat has thought of which they weren't able to add into the first season of Ms. Marvel. Sana noted how Kamala Khan going to Pakistan and even pre-Partition India is a large part of her story: "It's one of my favorite things the writers did, they made it into its own special thing. Her story continues on The Marvels, but I'm not going to lie, I've been very public about my wanting a season two. We'll see. I don't know," Amanat concluded, sprinkling some hope for Ms. Marvel Season 2.

Fingers crossed for another possible desi tryst with the Khan family in Ms. Marvel 2!

Would you be happy if it's a go-head for Ms. Marvel Season 2? What do you think will happen with Kamala Khan in The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Park Seo Joon?

