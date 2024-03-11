Will There Be Sequel To Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell's Anyone But You? Euphoria Star Opens Up On Possibility

Sydney Sweeney and co-star Glen Powell want to bring their magic to the screens again. The two are looking forward to a sequel to Anyone But You. The 2023 film is now available to stream and rent on Amazon Prime Video. It also has an impressive IMDb score of 6.2/10, along with an engaging storyline. Bea and Ben’s journey is something we all will remember. But will there be a sequel to Anyone But You? Sydney Sweeney has now addressed the ongoing speculations.

Is Anyone But You 2 happening?

Sydney Sweeney gave an exclusive interview to People where she revealed how she hopes for a sequel to her 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You. The 26-year-old shared, "We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas.” The “we” here are Glen Powell and Sweeney herself. She also added, "We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”

In an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney spoke about the film’s success and addressed the possibility of a second film, "maybe, like, a high nine chance.” She also added, "I'm just so thankful that everybody's loving it.”

The storyline is a classic enemy-to-lovers trope, where pretence at a wedding to make their exes jealous leads them to actually fall in love. This film is Will Gluck’s creation, who has previously created films like Friends With Benefits starring Justin Timberlake and Easy A starring Emma Stone. Will is often called one of the big names in the romantic genre.

What did Glen Powell say about Anyone But You?

35-year-old Powell is happy to collaborate with Sweeney in this rom-com. He spoke about it at the SAG Awards and revealed how he wants to collaborate for a sequel. In an interview with Variety, Powell said, “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got.” He also added, "You know we’re here for it."

The Top Gun actor also said, "It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time," and added, " She's the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

As we all wait for a sequel to this rom-com, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

