Will There Be The Bear Season 4? All We Know About Series' Potential Future

The latest third season of FX’s popular series The Bear just came out on Hulu and Disney+, captivating fans once again with its excellent storytelling. Although it follows a very simple premise of an award-winning chef from New York coming back to his hometown of Chicago to manage his family’s Italian sandwich shop after his brother’s death, the character development in the show has been phenomenal.

Season 3 of The Bear, especially focused more on Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, the protagonist of the series, as he had to deal with not only his brother’s tragic death but also the end of his relationship with Claire in his past season. All the while, he also had to work himself to the bone to make sure their new restaurant The Bear became a culinary phenomenon in Chicago.

The Bear season 4 is already in the works

Season 4 of The Bear was already confirmed even before the release of season 3. Even though we have not gotten any official news about it yet, Variety reported in March that the two seasons were shot back to back in Chicago. This means that we will probably get news about The Bear season 4’s release date pretty soon now that season 3 is already out.

We can hope to get more focus on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in the next season as well as they are the central characters of the series. Now that their new fine cuisine establishment The Bear is open and striving to become a culinary destination in Chicago, we can also see more characters join the cast as the restaurant crew. This will definitely result in more rising tensions and new dynamics within the establishment as well. The next season will likely also focus on Carmy’s personal struggles as he is trying to overcome his trauma.

Advertisement

Fans loved The Bear Season 3

The third season of The Bear came out today June 27, 2024, Thursday, although in some places it was released a day earlier on June 26. Fans have been waiting for a year now as the last season came out in 2023. But the wait was totally worth it as the actors were once again able to blow the fans’s minds in the latest season of The Bear.

The third season mostly focused on Carmy and his struggle with not only the death of his brother and the generational trauma he suffers from but also his new restaurant. In season 2 of The Bear, we saw how on the rehearsal for opening night, Carmy got stuck in the walk-in closet and everything had to be handled by Sydney, Richie, and the rest. Despite the night being a success professionally, Carmy, unfortunately, said some things about his relationship with Claire that she overheard, driving a wedge between them.

Advertisement

The third season continued to build upon these various plot points, bringing them to a pinnacle of tension. We also saw how the rest of Carmy’s crew dealt with their personal problems while juggling their jobs at the restaurant. As always, we also got to see some delicious-looking food in the season and be part of the inside crew of this new restaurant which is striving to achieve greatness.

ALSO READ: The Bear Recap: All Plotlines To Remember Before Season 3 Release