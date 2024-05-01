Will There Ever Be A Devil Wears Prada Sequel? Here’s What Anne Hathaway Has To Say

Are you one of those fans who is hoping for a Devil Weds Prada sequel? Well, then we have some brewing news for you.

Although the possibility of a sequel to the iconic film Devil Weds Prada is unlikely, the cast members of the film have hinted towards creating a TikTok clip together.

While attending the premiere of her new film The Idea of You in New York City on Monday, April 29, Anne Hathaway was asked about a potential follow-up to the beloved 2006 film.

Although Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep may not be overly optimistic about reuniting for a sequel, Streep did acknowledge that a TikTok clip could be a possibility.

"That's a really good idea. I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that," Hathaway responded, adding, "But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."

Anne Hathaway discusses the possibility of a sequel

During a 2022 appearance on The View, Hathaway said, "I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]. I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

She further added, "Although, it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily (played by Blunt) needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then, along the way, they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen."

However, Hathaway suggested that the movie could work with a new cast, provided they find the appropriate cast to renew it for a second part.

On the other hand, while speaking to PEOPLE back in 2018, Emily Blunt, who played Hathaway's fellow assistant to Streep, Emily, in the flick, said of a potential sequel, “If everyone did it, I would be up for it."

But she expresses her hope that a sequel doesn't happen, as she believes that when you make a sequel out of everything, the true essence of what makes a film like "Devil Wears Prada" will be lost.

More details about Devil Weds Prada as a film

In the iconic cult favorite movie of many, The Devil Wears Prada, actress Anne Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, a fresh college graduate who grabs a job at the prestigious fashion magazine Runway.

There, she works for her dominating editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep. The film is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, and a sequel novel titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns was published by Weisberger in 2013.

The cast of the film—whose most recent reunion was at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24—have been asked about a possible follow-up for years now.

