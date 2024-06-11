Will There Ever Be a The West Wing or Friends Reboot? Warner Bros TV Chairperson Channing Dungey Has THIS to Say

What can we say about Warner Bros., the gigantic group that has successfully produced many of the greatest shows in history, including the cult favorite shows Friends and The West Wing that defined a whole new generation of fans? In recent news, Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey mentioned at the Banff World Media Festival that a new version of The West Wing could be a possibility in the future.

“Perhaps there would be a point in the future when you might want to try to do that,” Dungey said of a new take on The West Wing.

While talking about a potential reboot of Friends, she further added, “There have been so many shows that have been inspired by Friends. That is such an iconic series and is constantly still running, so the idea that you would try to introduce a new Monica, a new Rachel, and a new Ross, I don’t think that that would work.”

Possibility of The West Wing revival

Chairman Channing Dungey indicated that a new version of The West Wing might be explored shortly. However, she expressed doubts about a Friends reboot, stating that the series is too iconic to replicate with new characters. Instead, she showcased interest in reviving classic IPs like Ocean's 11, provided there was a fresh and compelling reason to revisit these stories in a short, limited version, which would be more fruitful.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dungey had no news on whether a new evolution of Ted Lasso was any closer to happening, but she reiterated that creator Jason Sudeikis “is open to the idea." She further strongly stated that she would never do a reboot of a show for the sake of it. There has to be something new and meaningful about it for the makers to decide to bring it back again.

Adjusting to the fast-paced, evolving TV market

The surge in reboots and revivals during the "Peak TV" era led to an overwhelming volume of shows on networks and streaming platforms. However, with production numbers now declining, Dungey suggests this could benefit the remaining shows.

She argued that "Peak TV," with its 600 shows, wasn't sustainable for the industry or viewers, as it led to an oversaturated market and a decline in job opportunities. For consumers, the sheer number of shows was unmanageable, leading to frustration. From a creative perspective, fewer shows mean less competition, allowing more visibility and longevity for each project.

Advertisement

Previously, showrunners and creative teams invested 18 to 24 months in projects that often reached few viewers and were canceled after one season. A reduced number of shows—around 300—could result in each show being seen by a larger audience, gaining more appreciation, and running for longer seasons, which is viewed as a positive shift.