Will there ever be a Robert Pattinson, Joaquin Phoenix Batman-Joker crossover? Matt Reeves REVEALS

Robert Pattinson's Batman and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker collab update! Fans have been rallying all over the internet to make this combination a reality on the big screen but Matt Reeves has some sad news for these rabid admirers. Reeves is famously known for directing the blockbuster War Of The Planet Of The Apes however recently the director has made headlines for his highly anticipated DC release The Batman.

In a recent interview with Total Film, via Comicbook, Reeves commented on fan theories that imagine the two grim characters in a film together, considering the fact that the two are indeed from the DC Universe. Reeves admitted that when he was brought onboard the project after Ben Affleck had bowed out as a potential director of the film, he had just wrapped up the "Planet of the Apes movies" and additionally mentioned that the project had "been five years in the making."

Reeves then went on and confessed, "When I was working on the script and got deep into the script, Joker hadn't come out yet. I didn't know what Joker was or what it was going to be." The director added that the supposed aesthetic overlap was not planned as he came to know about the Joker after he had dug quite deep in the footings of The Batman script.

Moreover, Reeves made it clear that a crossover was never on the table, "Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone that Joaquin and Todd were doing. There was never really any discussion of crossover."

