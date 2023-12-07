Will Thor and Loki reunite in MCU? Exploring their journey as Tom Hiddleston reacts to hypothetical reunion

Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen various bonds, but nothing has been like Thor and Loki. While both the Asgardians have been the most talked about characters ever since the inception of the MCU, no one thought Loki , the God of Mischief, would turn out to be the way he emerged in the recent Disney+ series.

With the ongoing phases of the multiversal saga, the future of Thor reuniting with his brother Loki is not very clear, but Tom Hiddleston has some thoughts about the dream reunion.

Tom Hiddleston reacts to what Thor would think of Loki after the Disney+ series

It can unarguably said that Tom Hiddleston stole the show with his performance in the finale episode of his second season of the Disney+ series, Loki. While the actor has been getting a lot of appreciation from the audiences, his character arc came out to be surprisingly beautiful, which even made audiences cry.

While many are wondering what his brother, Thor , would feel after knowing what his God of Mischief brother has done for the world, the MCU actor feels that Thor and Loki would be "very surprised by each other" with what they have done in their lives.

In a conversation with Screenrant , the actor talked about how Thor and Loki have never been further apart and have been closer together. They've been through so much, they've been confronted by so much, they've had to endure so much and suffer so much. "Sometimes those closest to you find it hardest to accept that you're different, that they cling to older versions of you somehow," said the actor, revealing that it would be an interesting conversation if they ever meet in the MCU.

Will Thor and Loki cross paths in the MCU?

So far, the makers have not officially confirmed about the future appearances of both the characters. However, in the multiversal saga, one can assume anything can happen. The possibility of a reunion between Loki and Thor is uncertain and could be complicated due to the significant amount of time since they last saw each other. Throughout the phases of the MCU, their character arcs have grown gloriously.

