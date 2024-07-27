Will Timothee Chalamet Sing Bob Dylan's Song By Himself In A Complete Unknown? Director James Mangold Once Revealed THIS

Timothée Chalamet will sing in his upcoming movie. The Dune actor has been cast as Bob Dylan in a new biopic directed by James Mangold. In an interview with Collider, Mangold discussed how the film will showcase Chalamet dancing and singing.

Timothee Chalamet to sing in Bob Dylan biopic

James Mangold who serves as a director in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic opened up about what the viewers can expect from the movie. The film will tell the story of 19-year-old Bob Dylan played by Timothee Chalamet.

In a 2023 interview with Collider, the director revealed if Timothee would be singing in the movie. “Of course,” Mangold had replied to the questions at the Star Wars Celebration 2023. James also shared how the movie was set to start filming in August of the same year.

Timothee had previously spoken to Vogue UK about taking on the role of Bob Dylan. The star had praised the film for being “sincere” during the conversation. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous,” he had shared.

James Mangold talks about the upcoming biopic

During his interview with Collider Bob, James Mangold revealed how the biopic will follow a young Bob Dylan in New York. He shared how the movie will show the fans how the American singer went from coming to the city with $3 to become a “worldwide sensation.”

"First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York, and of course, kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” Mangold added.

He also called Dylan’s story an “interesting” one in the “American scene.” The director also revealed how Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger "have a role to play in this movie."

In a 2022 X post, James revealed that the movie would be titled A Complete Unknown. The film’s cast also includes Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and Boyd Holbrook. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in December of this year.

