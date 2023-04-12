Will Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri make an appearance in her mom's movie? Find out

American actress Katie Holmes is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Rare Objects which is scheduled to release in select theatres and on IFC's streaming platform on April 14. This project was a seven-year long labor for the actress turned director and it is an adaptation of the 2016 historical fiction novel of the same title by Kathleen Tessaro. Katie has dedicated her upcoming film to her daughter Suri and the latter also has a special appearance in her mother’s project.

Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri to have a special appearance in Rare Objects

Reportedly, Katies’s upcoming film Rare Objects is dedicated to her 16-year-old daughter Suri shared with ex-husband Tom Cruise. At the end credits of the two-hour long film, a note will read as, ‘This film is dedicated to SURI.’ In the opening credits of the film, Suri has a song ‘Blue Moon’ which was premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. For the unversed, Katie’s now not so little daughter has also featured in her previous directorial Alone Together and she sounded just like her mother.

Katie Holmes opens up about her experience of working with Suri

In a conversation with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie said talked about Suri’s role in the film and said, “She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing.” When asked about why she chose her daughter for the role, the actress replied, “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Amazing magazine, Katie opened up about how the mother-daughter duo coped during the pandemic. She said, “I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation.”

