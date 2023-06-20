Will Tom Cruise team up with Scarlett Johansson? Mission Impossible 7 star REACTS

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors to ever grace the screen. He has achieved great success and also succumbed to big controversies. The Mission Impossible actor is going around for the promotions of the latest film in his successful franchise. His return is quite eagerly anticipated, and the public interest in his personal life has also been gaining steam. Many celebrities from Hollywood have even voiced their interest in working with the Edge of Tomorrow actor. The latest A-lister to have voiced out their desire to work with Tom Cruise is none other than Scarlett Johanson.

Ethan Hunt meets Black Widow?

It’s actually quite strange that despite being the biggest action stars of this generation, these two actors have never shared screen space. Though, if it wasn’t for Jon Favreau, we would have already seen Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson in action.

It’s not a hidden fact that Marvel wanted Tom Cruise to headline their franchise when they were shortlisting the actors to play Iron Man, if that would have happened, these two would have already shared screen because Scarlett Johansson debuted as Black Window in Iron Man 2 itself.

Still, we may just have an opportunity to witness these two in action. Recently, while promoting her new movie, the star-studded Wes Anderson-directed epic, Asteroid City, Scarlett was asked about an actor she would like to work with. She was prompt in her answer when she said Tom Cruise, telling the reporters “she would love to work with him”.

Tom Cruise is open to work with ‘a movie star’

The Jerry Maguire actor was asked about the Black Widow actress when he was promoting his latest film, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. The legendary actor was quite eager to work with her, even praising her work in the industry calling the Jojo Rabbit actress “a movie star”.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cruise opened up about the possibilities of working with the Black Widow fame. In his response, he said, "I'd love to make a movie with her!"

With such mutual appreciation from both sides, it’s just a matter of time till we see them both in a movie together. Though, despite such an innocuous exchange, many fans feel the 60-year-old actor may be harboring a potential love interest in the Asteroid City actress. These rumors would have seemed strange if not for the fact that Tom Cruise was recently reported to be flirting with Shakira at an F1 race they both attended.

The matter was reported to have escalated so much that the Wakka Wakka singer reportedly “begged” him to stop. That’s why many believe that Scarlett is the next actress, the Rain Man actor is vying to impress. Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see them both work together.

