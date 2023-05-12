Will Transformers: Forged to Fight return on Netflix? Here’s what we know

Good news for all Transformer fans! Transformers: Forged To Fight is all set to return to mobile devices only on Netflix. Yes, you read the right! Netflix has recently made an announcement on Wednesday that Transformer: Forged To Fight game has been added to its service. And, fans are buzzing with excitement as they had been eagerly waiting for this. Moreover, the game will once more be playable without any adverts or in-app purchases. The game is only available to Netflix members, thus one must have a Netflix subscription in order to play it. Thus, those without subscriptions will not be able to download the game.

For the unversed, the game has been released by Kabam in April 2017 for iOS and Android. Unfortunately, the free-to-play game’s service ended on January 13 after 5 years and 18 months

The award-winning 3D fighting game that our commanders knew and loved is brought back in this new iteration of Transformers: Forged To Fight with all new twists and adventures. The game includes assembling iconic bots, teaming up with friends, fighting with big 360 arenas, sending out teams to collect epic loot, battling other players with large 360 arenas, special attacks, and more.

More about Transformers: Forged To Fight

Transformers series is basically a PvE and PvP-focused fighting game that helps players acquire robots in disguise from several Transformers series. Transformers: Forged To Fight. The game includes battles with other players in full 3D, ranged attacks, and destructible venues. In addition to this, join hands with others in international events and destroy enemy bases.

ALSO READ: Transformers: Rise of the Beast’s trailer: Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect