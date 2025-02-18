Will Travis Kelce’s Potential Retirement Affect His Relationship With Taylor Swift? Fans Express Worry

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since July 2023 and have often been spotted cheering for each other, whether at concerts or Kansas City Chiefs games. The athlete, whose team recently lost the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, might be considering a major move in his professional life.

Following his relationship with the Karma singer, Kelce has shown increased interest in entertainment opportunities, such as appearing on Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? and Grotesquire.

Reports circulating on the internet claim that Kelce might be considering retirement from football. However, this alleged news has left Swift’s fans concerned about how such a decision could impact the couple’s relationship.

An insider informed the media outlet that if the NFL star decides to retire, his team’s head coach would want him to take on the role of a trainer. If Kelce accepts the offer, he would need to be fully committed to the job.

This could mean that his quality time with the Grammy-winning singer, as well as their popular dinner dates, may become less frequent.

The NFL star first met the pop icon at her Eras Tour concert, after which the two began dating. Swift even dedicated her song Karma to her boyfriend by altering the lyrics during a performance.

All eyes are now on Travis Kelce, who is set to announce his big decision on March 14. Fans are also eager to see Taylor Swift’s reaction to her beau’s career move.