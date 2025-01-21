Will Trevor Noah Return As Host For Grammy Awards 2025? Here’s What We Know
Trevor Noah will be back as the host for the 2025 Grammy Awards. This marks the fifth time in a row that the talk show host will take the spotlight. Check out the details inside.
Trevor Noah will be taking center stage for the fifth consecutive time at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Apart from hosting the ceremony, the talk show star has also come on board as a producer. After releasing the nominations list last month, the Grammy Awards will be raising funds for the first responders of the Los Angeles wildfires.
To announce Noah as the host of the event, CBS released a statement that also discussed the donation process following the devastation caused by the flames, which have destroyed properties and lives.
In the statement retrieved by the media portal, CBS mentioned: "The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours."
In addition to the host serving as producer, the event will also be funded by Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins. The 67th Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions.
As for this year’s nominations, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have received six nods each, making them the only artists to be nominated in all four major categories.
Taylor Swift secured seven nominations, while Beyoncé leads the race with 11 nods.
The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will stream live on the CBS network.
