Will Troian Bellisario Star in Suits LA? On Call Actor And Patrick J Adams' Wife Hints At Possible Spin-Off Appearance

Nearly a decade since her guest appearance on Suits Season 4, Troian Bellisario has hinted at her possible return to the franchise through its upcoming spin-off, Suits LA.

The original series follows series lead Patrick J. Adams, who Bellisario happens to be married to. In an interview with E! News, Bellisario spoke about how she would be excited to return to the universe of the legal drama.

"I thankfully exist in the Suits universe, so hopefully I could reappear sometime. That would be super fun," Troian told the outlet in December 2024. She reflected on her 2015 role as Claire Bowden, saying that it was a special experience to be part of the hit series.

Bellisario added, "It was such an honor to be a part of that show’s world in all of the wonderful ways that I was," adding, "and it’s just so incredible that it’s gotten this amazing love and this resurgence."

She revealed that her husband, Adams had never watched the series during its first run so now they are having it for the first time together. She said, "My husband is now doing a watch podcast, ‘cause he never watched it the first time. So it’s been really fun to get to actually watch this with him."

The process of rewatching Suits was a nostalgic experience for Bellisario, and she even ended up revisiting her husband's audition tape.

Troian Bellisario now stars in On Call which premiered on January 9th on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, fans of the legal drama can watch Suits LA on February 23, 2025.