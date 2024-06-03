Will We Get To See Megan Markle In Possible Suits Film Adaptation? Here's All You Need To Know

Suits has been and will always be a classic legal drama series. Even after the series has ended, it continues to reign in the hearts of its fans. The series is also special because the Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle, was a part of it.

As per Deadline, a Suits spinoff is already being worked on. During a recent event, the star of the series, Patrick J. Adams, hinted at a possible reunion of the Suits cast for a movie based on the series. Read ahead to know if the duchess will join the possible reunion film of Suits.

Will Megan Markle join the possible Suits film?

During the ATX Festival held on Sunday (June 2), Patrick J. Adams hinted at a possible adaptation of the series into a film. Many fans are wondering if Markle will grace the screen along with other Suits alums for a possible film.

As per Netflix Junki, there is no news of Markle reuniting with the cast and joining the possible movie based on the hit series.

It was reported by Deadline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up for their two non-fictional shows. One show will be about cooking, and the other show will cover polo. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As per reports, both shows are in the early stages of production and will stream on Netflix. As of now, both the ventures by Prince Harry and Megan Markle are untitled, and the release date has not been revealed yet.

Advertisement

If you want to watch Markle back in Suits and get hit with nostalgia, all eight seasons of the fan-favorite series are available to be streamed on Netflix.

More on Suits’ probable film adaptation

During the festival, along with Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dule Hill, and Abigail Spencer were also in attendance.

According to the outlet, when a fan asked Adams about the USA Network’s hit series possibly getting made into a film,. Adams answered, “It’s definitely something (creator Aaron Korsh) is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.”

The actor added that if that can happen, it will depend on many things. He said, “But it is possible.”

Hill, who plays attorney Alex Williams, weighed in and said he would definitely like to be a part of this possible film. He said, “I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one.” Hill starred in a Psych film which was based on the series by the same name.

ALSO READ: 'At No Point Did She Say...': First Lady of Nigeria Addresses Meghan Markle Comments Controversy