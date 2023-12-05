Will Zack Snyder join MCU? Exploring rumors amid Justice League director gaining '300' sequel rights

Zack Snyder is the man who started the DC Extended Universe and brought back the DC superheroes to a level where they could compete with the existing MCU characters. While the battle between the two superhero groups has been a topic of hot discussion for the fans, many wanted the Justice League director to join its rival company after his vision was scrapped by the makers. However, new reports and previous comments by Snyder tease the possibility of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zack Snyder reclaimed the rights to his planned 300 sequel

In the recent development of stories, the director, who is no longer associated with the DC movies, has gained the rights to his planned 300 sequel movie. Zack Snyder can finally make Blood and Ashes, the movie he originally wrote as a second sequel, as per CBR . The filmmaker's wife and producing partner have acquired the rights to Blood and Ashes as it was intended to be the third 300 film following the 2006 original and director Noam Murro's 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire.



The movie is said to primarily focus on the relationship between Alexander the Great and Haphaestion and is also described as a gay love story that was also an ancient Greek war epic. “I don’t know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect,” he said.

Zack Snyder would join the MCU only if he gets THIS character

As per Screenrant , the DCEU architect wants to work on the Daredevil and Elektra movie. The filmmaker showed his love for Frank Miller's work such as the clear influences. "If Marvel rang, he might think for a beat about a Daredevil and Elektra movie maybe adapting Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again (“But that’s it,” he insists)," retrieved Screenrant. Adapting Miller's work with Daredevil feels like a natural fit for Zack Snyder as he might bring another epic fight to the MCU.

