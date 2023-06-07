Will Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon films release in two versions? Here’s all you need to know

Zack Snyder, the celebrated filmmaker is set to make a grand comeback with the highly anticipated upcoming project, Rebel Moon. The space epic project, which is set to be released on Netflix, is being made in two parts. However, in his recent chat with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder opened up about the highly anticipated two-part film and dropped an exciting update. Interestingly, the director revealed that he is technically making not two, but four films.

Rebel Moon films to get two cuts

In his chat with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed that both the Rebel Moon films will have two different 'cuts', which will cater to two different groups of audiences. While the first versions of Rebel Moon films are made in a way that 'anyone can watch and enjoy' while the second cuts of both films will be explicit in their content, and are strictly made for adults. "I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them," stated the filmmaker in his recent interview.

Producer Deborah Snyder opens up about Rebel Moon

Deborah Snyder, the wife and producing partner of Zack Snyder revealed that the original plan was to make Rebel Moon, a single film. But Netflix was keen to make the project in two parts after Snyder delivered a 172-page script. "Netflix film chairman Scott Stuber was like, ‘On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason,’ even though you’ll binge-watch a series of eight episodes," recalled the producer.

"Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for…’ So he said, ‘What if I give you two movies?" she added. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the first installment of the Rebel Moon franchise is slated to hit the screens in December, this year.

