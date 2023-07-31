Will Zendaya play Moana in Disney's next live-action? New fanmade trailer shares glimpses of her look

A recent fanmade trailer of the 2016-hit Moana has been making waves on the internet. This is not the first time that fans are re-imagining the Disney hit in a live-action version. But it was the quirky casting of the movie that has taken the fans by surprise. While keeping the original choice of Maui to be Dwayne Johnson, the fan reimagines Moana to be played by Zendaya. Of the spree of live actions that Disney has been producing lately, The Little Mermaid was the most recent one. And now, fans await to see what the official version of Moana's live-action looks like.

Fanmade Moana Live-Action Takes Fans By Surprise

Cinematic Pro Studio, a Youtube channel that is known for forging some of the best re-imagined trailers released an unexpected hit this week. Ahead of the official release of the new Moana Live-Action, the channel put out their bets on who the next Disney princess would be. The video opens with the narration of Dwayne Johnson's Maui hinting at the great adventure that is about to begin with the search for Goddess Te Fiti. But the surprise hits in the closing scene of the video, where the voice of Zendaya appears as the leading lady of the tale.

Fans were quick enough to comment on the video that this would be a bankable decision for Disney if they cast Zendaya as Moana. The casting of The Rock in the original already proved to be a hit for the studio, meaning that the Euphoria star could bring enough numbers for the live-action if she is part of the cast. At the time of writing, the video has garnered more than 300k views in the past week.

Will Disney move forward with the live-action amid The Rock's ongoing lawsuit?

Dwayne The Rock Johnson found himself in a lawsuit a month ago when Biggers alleged that Johnson and Garcia paid men to forcefully evict her from her house in Tampa Bay. However, unlike the case of Johnny Depp, Disney did not fire The Rock from any of its franchises. Moreover, the studio also sent a strong message putting a final release date for the movie. According to Disney's latest announcement, the live-action film will be released on June 27, 2025.

However, the studio has also made it clear that the movie could be delayed in light of the ongoing SAG-AFRA strike. But one thing that fans can be relieved about is The Rock's continual play the trickster demigod, Maui. It is only a question of time until the animation giant announced who the next Disney face would be! Who do you think will play Moana in the new live-action? Share your thoughts with us in the comment box!