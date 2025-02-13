Will Zendaya Starrer HBO’s Euphoria End After Season 3? Here's What We Know So Far

Euphoria is one of the most successful projects by HBO. The show took the world by storm, hooking the viewers to the screen as they binge-watched its previous episodes, thanks to the perfect aspects of the venture.

Hence, it's natural for fans to have high anticipation for Season 3.

After facing multiple reported challenges for the production of the upcoming season, according to CBR, the Zendaya starter show’s Season 3 is now in the works. But sadly, it appears that this may potentially be the last time fans will see the new storyline as this might be an end to the successful show.

While conversing with Deadline at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama talked about it.

Orsi reportedly shared, “I wanted to give them their first week to themselves to settle in. They have beautifully.” She told the outlet about talking with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, at 6:30 am when he was on his way to the set. Orsi expressed, “Everyone’s so happy to be back, and I’m relieved we’re finally here.”

She further revealed, “We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”

According to CBR's article, the shoot of the upcoming season was delayed because of multiple challenges that also involved the reported WGA strikes which took place in 2023. As per reports, the shooting of the show, which was supposed to start in 2023 was delayed because of the creative differences that resulted in rewrites.

Euphoria’s seasons 1 and 2 are available to be streamed at MAX.