Will Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach work with her after announcing retirement? New tweets suggest so

Zendaya’s long-time stylist Law Roach shocked everyone as he announced his retirement from the fashion industry on March 14. As soon as the news dropped on social media, curious netizens wondered if it had anything to Zendaya, and if there was any sort of block in their over-a-decade-long relationship. However, the 44-year-old celebrity stylist has put these speculations to rest once and for all. Read on to find out what he had to say.

Law Roach clears the air about his relationship with Zendaya

On March 15, Law Roach took to his Twitter space and shared a series of tweets in which he clarified that there is only love between the Euphoria actress and him. His first tweet read, “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!” He continued in a second tweet,“She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.” The fashion icon also tweeted a GIF from the movie The Color Purple, featuring sisters Celie and Nettie in the flower fields. He wrote, “Literally me and zendaya….”

Take a look at Law Roach’s tweet about Zendaya below

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach’s retirement announcement

The fashion pioneer Law Roach has styled Zendaya since she was just 14 years old. Roach has had a significant influence on the actress’ style evolution throughout the years, making her the fashion inspiration that she is today. Apart from Zendaya, he has also worked with other A-list celebs like Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, and Bella Hadid. Roach is the mind behind several memorable red carpet looks and his retirement from the industry is a huge loss to the industry and its admirers.

Taking to his Instagram account on March 13, Roach wrote, “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. (red heart emojis)

