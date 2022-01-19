Willem Dafoe confirmed to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut with Katy Perry as musical guest

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Green Goblin aka Willem Dafoe has been confirmed to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 29 with Katy Perry as the musical guest. For Perry, this would be the fourth time she graces the stage as the musical guest in the SNL.

While nothing much has been confirmed about their sets, it would be interesting to note how Dafoe takes up the comedy aspect of Saturday Night Live after playing a supervillain in the new Spider-Man movie. Not just that, Dafoe has also recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The actor has been honoured with Oscar nominations four times to mark his works Platoon, The Florida Project, Shadow of the Vampire and At Eternity’s Gate. As for Perry, she has recently been busy headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled Play, at Resorts World Theatre.

Perry took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She posted the official announcement poster with Willem Dafoe and her name, along with the date. "Live from New York, it’s...PLAY...Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple," the singer penned.

Fans took to the comments to share their appreciation for Perry and Dafoe. "Wow sister! Major news. I hope you get to act as well, so the people really know what time it is!! ROAR," one fan wrote. Another Instagram user penned, "ahhh welcome back to SNL & NYC, we miss u."

Are you excited to watch Willem Dafoe make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and Katy Perry as a musical guest for the fourth time?

