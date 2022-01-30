Willem Dafoe JOKES his 'expressive face' makes him perfect to play the Joker in SNL opening monologue

It's unbelievable how despite the illustrious career he has had, Willem Dafoe recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The actor who recently starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home where he reprised his role as the Green Goblin delivered a hilarious monologue during his debut duty as the SNL host and left everyone in splits as he discussed his acting methods.

The actor kicked off his monologue by giving a background on his acting journey which began in New York where he rented an apartment with a bathtub in the kitchen. The 66-year-old actor further went on to talk about not being a subtle actor like Nicholas Cage and Al Pacino and joked, "Some people tell me that my acting is over the top, but to me, one man’s over-the-top is another man’s engaged performance."

Willem then went on to add how he has an "expressive face" and that he can't control it as he further spoke about the reason why everyone suggests him to play the Joker saying, "I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘You know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker. Always nice to hear that you’ve got the vibe of a sociopath."

Dafoe's SNL monologue also gave a nod to his Wisconsin roots as the actor concluded it with an accent from Appleton. Along with Dafoe as host, the recent episode of Saturday Night Live also had Katy Perry as the musical guest.

