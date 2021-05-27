William and Kate organise Cruella screening for NHS staffers; Virtually chat with Emma Stone & Emma Thompson

On their Scotland tour, Kate Middleton and Prince William organised a drive-in movie screening for the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly amid the pandemic and on the frontline.

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to go about their Scotland tour and on Wednesday organised a drive-in movie screening for the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly amid the pandemic and on the frontline. The movie being screened was Craig Gillespie's Cruella which opens in theatres this Friday. A special screening, however, was organised as part of Kate and William's Scotland tour.

Before the screening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke to the cast of Cruella namely Emma Thompson and Emma Stone. The actors got on a virtual call with William and Kate as Thompson began the call by saying, "Nice to see you, darling." The actors also spoke about experiences of filming Cruella during the lockdown.

Emma Stone revealed that they also shot in front of the Buckingham Palace where she rode a motorcycle. Prince William chimed in and said, "We should have had you stopped, Emma. That's very dangerous." Emma replied saying, "I know. I really got away with it. It's incredible."

William and Kate also thanked the actors for letting them screen Cruella for the NHS at the Palace of Holyrood ahead of scheduled release. Their official social media page also shared a glimpse of the same on Twitter captioning it, "Movie night #Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with NHS staff in recognition of their vital work throughout the pandemic."

As Joint Patrons of @NHSCharities, William & I are absolutely delighted that so many of you could join us here tonight. We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/smGwyEPLRP — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Thompson also informed the Duke and Duchess about their fabulous costumes in Cruella. "I kept looking at all the frocks and thinking, 'I think that's mine. I'm sure I've worn that'. You won't remember because you're all too young," the 62-year-old actress said leaving Emma Stone as well as William and Kate in splits.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Middleton make chapatis, help Sikh community prepare meals during Scotland tour

Share your comment ×