William Friedkin dies at 87: 5 things to know about the director of The French Connection and The Exorcist

Trigger warning: Mention of death

On Monday, the film industry bid farewell to an iconic director as William Friedkin, renowned for his masterful creations The French Connection and The Exorcist, passed away at the age of 87. His groundbreaking contributions to cinema and his knack for delving into the lives of characters on the edge have left an indelible mark on Hollywood's history.

A pioneering filmmaker

William Friedkin, although initially not widely recognized, demonstrated his filmmaking prowess through his work. His collaboration with producer Philip D’Antoni brought forth the gripping narrative of The French Connection. This crime drama, based on the true exploits of NYPD officers, Sonny Grosso and Eddie Egan, who dismantled a global heroin trafficking syndicate in the early '60s, showcased Friedkin's promise as a director.

The French Connection's triumph

Navigating the limitations of a modest budget, Friedkin and D’Antoni's calculated decision to cast relatively unknown actors added to the authenticity of The French Connection. Roy Scheider and Gene Hackman, with their exceptional performances, brought the characters of Buddy Russo and Popeye Doyle to life. The film's release in 1971 not only captivated audiences but also secured critical acclaim, clinching the Oscar for Best Picture and marking Friedkin's triumph as Best Director.

Unveiling The Exorcist

Just a year later, Friedkin unleashed another cinematic masterpiece, The Exorcist. Adapted from William Peter Blatty's spine-chilling novel, the film delved into the harrowing tale of a 12-year-old girl's possession by a malevolent entity. Friedkin's masterful direction and ability to evoke suspense and terror elevated the horror genre, cementing The Exorcist's place as a landmark cinematic experience.

Legacy of achievement

Friedkin's filmmaking legacy is characterized by his unique ability to immerse audiences in the raw emotions of his characters. His dedication to storytelling and willingness to explore the darker aspects of human existence resonated deeply with viewers. The French Connection and The Exorcist stand as timeless examples of his artistry, continuing to captivate audiences across generations.

Lasting impact

While his physical presence may be gone, William Friedkin's cinematic contributions remain etched in the annals of film history. His works not only entertained but also challenged societal norms, leaving an indelible impact on the art of storytelling on the silver screen. As we remember his life and legacy, we are reminded of the power of cinema to move, inspire, and provoke thought.

