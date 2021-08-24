William Petersen hospitalised after suffering a health scare on the sets of CSI

After actor William Petersen's health crisis, there were hectic scenes on the set of CSI: Vegas. As his health worsened on set, the 68-year-old actor was allegedly taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to Petersen's agent, the actor was on the set of the program in Los Angeles when he started to feel ill.

The star then allegedly informed the director that he needed to take a break before an ambulance was sent as a precaution. While no official diagnosis was given, as per TMZ, William's agent informed that he had been working nonstop for 12 weeks and blamed the problem on "overexertion or fatigue," since actors on film and television sets are known for working long hours. However, the star is said to be out of hospital now and well on the road to recovery.

Petersen is most known for his main role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which he started in 2000. He portrayed CSI graveyard shift supervisor Gil Grissom for the first nine seasons of the series, and subsequently returned many times in later seasons, notably for the finale TV movie Immortality. Although the show included a lot of conventional police work, it also showed the investigators utilizing their minds and science to assist solve murders via thorough physical investigations. As a member of the renowned Chicago-based Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Petersen has also maintained a consistent presence in live theater, and he co-founded the Remains Theater Ensemble.

Meanwhile, CBS announced that the series CSI: Vegas will premiere on the network on October 6, 2021.

