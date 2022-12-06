William Regal returning to WWE after allegedly 'immediately' regretting joining AEW?

Speculations have been rife that William Regal is reportedly on his way back to WWE to take on a backstage role and will be soon moving from AEW. According to one source, he regretted signing on with AEW at all. The rumours began after leader of the Blackpool Combat Club betrayed Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view. As per Screen Rant, Regal had two televised segments following that PPV but was blindsided by The Salt Of The Earth last week on Dynamite.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on YouTube, former WWE star and TNA World Champion EC3 opened up about Regal's time with Tony Khan. "When [Regal] went over to AEW, the word was he said, 'I immediately regret this decision.' There was very much a maturity issue with the management."

The rumours of Regal's potential move back to AEW began after he left the recent edition of Dynamite in an ambulance after being attacked by MJF. There have also been speculations that Regal's contract with AEW was short.

Claudio Castagnoli on Regal's future

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli was asked about William Regal's future in AEW and he said, "I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that." Castagnoli also spoke about working Regal and said, "I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it’s been emotional."