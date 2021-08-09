Willie Garson says THIS Sex and the City guest star was 'hardest' to interact with on the show

Sex and the City star Willie Garson who is popular for essaying the role of Stanford in the series, recently opened up about working on the show, ahead of his return to its revival titled And Just Like That. The actor who is known to essay the role of one of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) closest friends on the show opened up about celebrity guest stars who worked on the series and spoke about one of them who turned out to be the hardest to conversate with.

While revealing the celebrity who was hard to interact with while filming for the show, Garson named Mikhail Baryshnikov to be slightly tricky to work with. Though Willie maintained that the whole cast was friendly to work with, he maintained that Mikhail seemed to be a man of few words.

While talking about his experience of working with the Russian actor, Garson told US Weekly, "I’m not Russian, so it was very hard to make conversation with Mikhail. Not because he’s bad or mean, he’s just very Russian."

Adding on about how conversations with Baryshnikov would sound like, the actor said, "You’d say, like, ‘Misha, what’d you do last night?’ and he would literally say, ‘Dinner,’ but just kind of, like, ending the conversation. But it’s just a different way of living."

For the uninitiated, the Russian actor and former dancer guest-starred on Sex and The City in season 6 as one of Carrie's love interests, an artist called Alexandr Petrovsky.

As for the upcoming revival series that is currently being filmed in New York, the show will have its leads, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles along with Chris North among others.

