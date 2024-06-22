Willie Nelson Pulls Out of Outlaw Music Festival Show 2024 As He Falls Sick

Willie Nelson, the ninety-one-year-old country music legend was expected to open the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, alongside Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse.

However, due to falling sick, he was advised by his doctors to not do the show. Instead, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band were able to step up and play some of his old hits and other well-known songs.

The social media accounts of the music legend published a statement updating fans about his health condition. It read, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days."

According to People, Nelson said in a previous statement that is not slowing down despite celebrating his ninetieth birthday in April 2023. He admitted that he knows there are many things he could do but he never pushes himself too hard. He understands that everything comes to an end someday but is not in a hurry to get there. Performing before an audience still remains a strong motivation for him which has kept his love for music alive.

Willie Nelson is expected to make a full recovery and requires four days of rest. He will be joining the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week, as per the latest statement. The statement assured fans that Nelson would make a full recovery soon and rejoin the Outlaw Music Festival tour after one week off accordingly.

Willie Nelson along with Bob Dylan and more were set to open the Outlaw Music Festival 2024

As per the aforementioned outlet, on Saturday June 22nd the tour will proceed as planned at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte NC and then continue in Raleigh NC Coastal Credit Union on Sunday June 23rd. Nelson is expected to return on stage during Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach show on June 26th.

Outlaw Music Festival tour announced earlier in February will go until September when John Mellencamp replaces Plant and Krauss towards end July. Nelson expressed excitement at successful tour promising legendary artist involvement and hitting road again with family members plus friends performing for their fans.

Apart from the touring schedule, The Border, Willie Nelson’s 75th studio album, was released in May. The title track, a cover of Rodney Crowell’s 2019 song, served as its lead single. He has had an indescribable influence in the world of country music and pop culture.

