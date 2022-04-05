Willow Smith tweets cryptic messages after father Will Smith's slapping incident at Oscars

Following the events that unfolded on the night of the Oscars 2022, many celebs have come forwards to condone Will Smith's actions. For those unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards after being offended by Chris Rock's rude remarks on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease, Will Smith smacked the comedian on stage while the ceremony was broadcasting live.

Since the altercation, Smith has resigned from his position at the Academy in an attempt to express his regret for his decision to slap Chris. Last Friday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences started its disciplinary proceedings against Smith. Even after his resignation and the public butchering of his image, the conversation never ceases. The subject has been all the rage and viewers are still shocked by the incident, far from moving on. Amid this messy situation, Smith's daughter Willow has been silent yet recently the Wait a Minute singer posted a cryptic tweet which, netizens believe, was a nudge on her father's actions.

Willow tweeted back to back as she took a philosophical edge on the incident and first wrote, "The meaning of life is found in challenge," followed by another tweet that read, "Life is a series of reactions," via Comicbook. Many speculate that Willow was attempting to get across her stand on the matter which seems to be a rather deep outlook on her father's anger at the event.

Meanwhile, the Academy will decide their final say on Will Smith's misconduct on the biggest night in Hollywood by April 18 after their meeting and discussion on his actions.

