Willy Wonka Prequel: After Gene Wilder & Johnny Depp, Tom Holland or Timothee Chalamet likely to play Willy

A new Willy Wonka movie is in the making. It is reported that the movie would revolve around the chocolate factory owner's life before he became a mogul.

The Wonka Chocolate Factory is eyeing to reopen at the theatres and we are preparing ourselves for a new Willy Wonka! A Willy Wonka prequel is in the making and it has been revealed that two young lads are being considered for the leading role. According to Collider, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland and Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet are being looked at for the role of Willy Wonka. The publication added that the duo hasn't been offered the role as yet.

Deadline reports the prequel is titled Wonka and it will revolve around the candy architect's younger days. Fans of the Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will watch the factory owner's days before the confection empire came into being. Wonka has reportedly been in the development stage for four years now. Paddington director Paul King has been placed at the helm of the project. Simon Farnaby has co-written the script. The movie will not go on the floors yet. However, the production team is eyeing a September schedule.

The makers are hoping to open the chocolate factory at the box office on March 17, 2023. With all eyes on who will play the next Willy Wonka, he will have some big shoes to fill. In the past, Gene Wilder played Willy Wonka in the 1971 release Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp brought the character to life again in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which hit the cinemas in 2005.

Who do you think should play the next Willy Wonka? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

