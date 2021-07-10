Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Prince William bring charm at Women’s Singles Finals; PICS

Priyanka Chopra was among the many famous celebrities who attended the Wimbledon 2021Women’s Singles Finals on Saturday.

attended the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. The star was accompained by Natasha Poonawalla. Among the spectators were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith were also in attendance. Priyanka Chopra donned a beautiful high neck, full sleeve white floral dress. She carried a tan bag along. The Sky is Pink star accessorised her outfit with a sleek belt and golden earrings. Wearing her hair in a bun, the 38-year-old looked all ready to witness the match.

The actress also adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines. As Priyanka is quite active on social media, she treated her fans with a glimpse of a white box that had The Championships Wimbledon inscribed on it. She also shared some pictures from the match. Priyanka is currently keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty. In terms of work, Priyanka recently returned to the UK where she was shooting for ‘Citadel’ a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. In Citadel, she might be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones.

Take a look:

Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline, including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. She also has a dance reality show with her husband Nick Jona. Priyanka Chopra even launched her autobiography Unfinished from London and also promoted the movie White Tiger from London.

