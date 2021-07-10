  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Prince William bring charm at Women’s Singles Finals; PICS

Priyanka Chopra was among the many famous celebrities who attended the Wimbledon 2021Women’s Singles Finals on Saturday.
1477 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra attends Women’s Singles Finals Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Prince William bring charm at Women’s Singles Finals; PICS (Pic Credits: Getty Images)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. The star was accompained by Natasha Poonawalla. Among the spectators were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith were also in attendance. Priyanka Chopra donned a beautiful high neck, full sleeve white floral dress. She carried a tan bag along. The Sky is Pink star accessorised her outfit with a sleek belt and golden earrings. Wearing her hair in a bun, the 38-year-old looked all ready to witness the match.

The actress also adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines. As Priyanka is quite active on social media, she treated her fans with a glimpse of a white box that had The Championships Wimbledon inscribed on it. She also shared some pictures from the match. Priyanka is currently keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty. In terms of work, Priyanka recently returned to the UK where she was shooting for ‘Citadel’ a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. In Citadel, she might be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones.

Take a look:

Apart from that,  Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline, including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. She also has a dance reality show with her husband Nick Jona. Priyanka Chopra even launched her autobiography Unfinished from London and also promoted the movie White Tiger from London. 

Also Read: PICS: Priyanka Chopra is ‘just vibin’ in London, slays her summer look in all white outfit

Credits :Pic Credits: Getty ImagesPic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

You may like these
BAFTA Awards 2021: Prince William to make a virtual speech; Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor among presenters
Prince Harry or Prince William: Which brother is your ultimate royal man crush? VOTE & COMMENT
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has 'turned a new page' since Princess Diana statue unveiling?
Prince William was 'less engaging' towards Harry despite latter's effort at Princess Diana statue unveiling?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' London summer menu is all about eating fresh and healthy
Did Meghan Markle's 'showbiz-y approach' to royal family ruffle feathers early on?