Wimbledon 2023: Here's how Kate Middleton is balancing family life and royal duties with 'regal leadership'

Tennis tournament Wimbledon always attracts the biggest stars from the entertainment and music industry and the royals are always expected to show up while stars of the sport battle it out to win the title. Kate Middleton and Prince William made stylish appearances at the 2023 Wimbledon and behavioral experts couldn't help but notice how the Princess of Wales did a brilliant job of showing confident leadership. Keep reading to know what they noted.

Here's how Kate Middleton is balancing family life and royal duties

Body language expert and behavioral analyst Judi James told Mirror that she was impressed with Middleton's confidence and attempt to take charge while balancing her family and royal duties. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also made an appearance at Wimbledon with their parents and the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly presented a brilliant front at the event.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton trying to fix things between Prince William and Prince Harry? Find out

"Kate showed herself to be the true Queen of Wimbledon this year, stepping up into her very high profile regal leadership and hosting role with body language displays of confidence and a genuine passion for the game. She was very much the leader of her small family group too, hosting and coaching Charlotte and George," she explained. Judi further added that "William stepped back to gaze on proudly" and looked "like an over-awed child himself."

The analyst observed, "It looked like 'bring your children to work' day for Kate, who hosted with an impressive firmness, introducing Charlotte and George by name to the players and staff she was meeting and indulging in some lengthy explanations and instructions to her son and daughter that suggested she is now taking a huge role in preparing them for royal life."

She added that Middleton was constantly pointing out and explaining how things work which worked like a motivation for the kids who were as enthusiastic about the match. Judi noted that the Duchess and her body language radiated power and leadership during the match. She also pointed out that the mother and daughter duo were a "compelling double act" and the two had "high levels of subliminal mirroring" as they conversed and showed affection.

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams attempt for 'normalcy'

Meanwhile, a source told People that the Prince and Princess are attempting to bring a sense of normalcy to the lives of their three children. They are reported to have permission from the late Queen Elizabeth and the now King Charles to focus on family over royal duties. This comes in stark contrast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who had to step away from their royal duties. While there is a difference, there is also a similarity between the two couples.

Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children in Montecito, California, as they attempt to provide them with a normal childhood without the pressure of royal duties or protocol. With the permission the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received, it makes their lives a lot easier as they try to strike a balance between their duties and their family. Netizens and the media seem to love pitting the two royal pairs against each other regardless.

ALSO READ: Are Prince William and Kate Middleton 'bickering' because of the Prince Harry drama? Here's what we know