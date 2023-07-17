Wimbledon celebrities 2023: Star-studded spectacle from Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande

As tennis fans eagerly followed the intense match between Djokovic and Alcaraz, the presence of famous actors, musicians, film directors, and even royalty added an extra dose of glamour to Centre Court. Princess Charlotte, making her first visit to Wimbledon, engaged with eight-year-old Mu'awwiz Anwar, who performed the coin toss for the Men's Singles final on behalf of the charity WaterAid. Among the spectators in the crowd are renowned figures like Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, and Sir Ian McKellen. Let's take a closer look at the celebrities spotted at the Wimbledon final.

Stormzy

British musician Stormzy, famous for hits like "Vossi Bop" and "Toxic Trait," is enjoying the Men's Final from the stands.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Thor actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton, known for her role in the series Fresh Meat, arrived together at Wimbledon and are seated in front of Garfield.

Nick Jonas

Former Disney channel star Nick Jonas, part of the popular group The Jonas Brothers, attended Wimbledon for the second consecutive day, this time seated in the main seating area.

Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in "Tick, Tick...Boom!", is seated alongside Ariana Grande. He was also a guest in the Royal Box the previous day.

Ariana Grande

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, positioned between actor Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, showed her support by wearing a Wimbledon cap.

Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Watson

Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was spotted posing with Harry Potter actor Emma Watson in the Evian VIP suite before the match.

Sir Ian McKellen

Distinguished British actor Sir Ian McKellen made an entrance wearing a pink tie and light grey suit.

Brad Pitt and Guy Ritchie

Film director Guy Ritchie and the talented Brad Pitt were seen sharing a light-hearted moment together in the stands.

Hugh Jackman

Australian X-Men actor Hugh Jackman expressed his excitement on Instagram about supporting Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon final.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife, Black Widow actor Rachel Weisz, are watching the final from the prestigious Royal Box.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor showcased a preview from Burberry's Resort 24 collection, designed by Daniel Lee, while accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja.

Lily James

Cinderella and What's Love Got to Do with It? actor Lily James arrived at Wimbledon in a stylish double-striped co-ord and navy blue blazer.

