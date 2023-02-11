Win for Prince Harry? King Charles invites the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Coronation

King Charles has decided to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation despite the couple’s bombshell docuseries that was released last month, making a plethora of allegations against the royal family.

The oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, immediately succeeded her upon her passing. The monarch will not be formally crowned until his coronation ceremony in May. As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the list and are anticipated to get one of the 2,000 royal invitations that will be sent out in the upcoming month. Several dignitaries and foreign leaders will be on the final guest list for King Charles' coronation, which is now being finalized by Buckingham Palace, No. 10, and the Foreign Office. It is said that RSVPs to invitations will be required by April.