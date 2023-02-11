Win for Prince Harry? King Charles invites the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make an appearance at King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Read inside to know more
King Charles has decided to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation despite the couple’s bombshell docuseries that was released last month, making a plethora of allegations against the royal family.
The oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, immediately succeeded her upon her passing. The monarch will not be formally crowned until his coronation ceremony in May. As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the list and are anticipated to get one of the 2,000 royal invitations that will be sent out in the upcoming month. Several dignitaries and foreign leaders will be on the final guest list for King Charles' coronation, which is now being finalized by Buckingham Palace, No. 10, and the Foreign Office. It is said that RSVPs to invitations will be required by April.
King Charles's Coronation: What we know so far
The Monarch’s coronation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. A weekend-long celebration of festivities is planned, including a performance at Windsor Castle. In London's Westminster Abbey, the King and the Queen Consort will be crowned.
What’s in Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’?
Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, shares insights into his life and challenges that he faced inside the royal household. In the first part of the series, Harry claimed that he was literally raised by his so-called "second family" in Africa "when his father abandoned him after Princess Diana's passing in 1997. He has made many unexpected revelations about the royal family members, including his wife Meghan Markle’s relations with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and the treatment that was given to him and his wife by the royals which forced them to give up their position as working royals.
