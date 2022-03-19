Windfall Review: Jesse Plemons & Lily Collins' hitchcockian thriller will keep you hooked till the end

Windfall

Windfall Cast: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel

Windfall Director: Charlie McDowell

Windfall Platform: Netflix

Windfall Stars: 3.5/5

"Why do we keep pretending this guy is a threat?" says the unidentified and unlikable captive tech millionaire, portrayed by the always pleasant and highly versatile Jesse Plemons. It's a feeling that seems like it should have been brought up about 30 minutes earlier in Windfall, rather than shortly before a significant amount of money is given over to Jason Segal's equally unnamed thief and vacation house intruder. This power balancing game seems to be the focal focus for filmmaker Charlie McDowell. It doesn't, however, make the emerging scenario any less incoherent and perplexing.

Windfall, the next film from Charlie McDowell, begins like an Alfred Hitchcock movie, replete with retro opening titles and a delicate but eerie tune, as we zoom in on a tranquil California house. The film begins with Jason Segel as a disheveled, hulking man wandering around an extremely nice, remote-located house, complete with Chinatown-like orange groves in the backyard and expensive-looking art on the walls and end tables, playing against type for McDowell for the second time after also starring in The Discovery. He's definitely not allowed to be there, as shown by the entrance of the house's owners, Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris). None of the characters are ever named: Segel is referred to as Nobody in the end credits, while Plemons and Collins are referred to as CEO and Wife, respectively.

Plemons and Collins are immediately frightened into submission by Segel when they find him ransacking their house, while Plemons attempts to bargain for their safety. He and Collins must be exceedingly affluent, since they had at least USD 5,000 and a Rolex watch lying around the home. That's enough for Segel at first, but after his first attempt to flee is caught on a security camera and he, in turn, catches the couple fleeing the property, he returns to request more — half a million dollars, in fact, which Plemons dutifully asks his assistant over Skype to have delivered to the house (he lies and says it's for another "Debbie," implying a woman Plemons apparently needs to pay off ) The problem is that the money will have to be gathered and delivered within 24 hours, which means Segel, Collins, and an increasingly agitated Plemons will have to spend the whole day together in the home. Cue up the inevitable character moments, admissions, and disclosures that always seem to come in these types of pressure cooker situations.

However, that is what we get. Segel's motive is never disclosed, however it's highly implied that he's collateral damage from Plemons' invention: an algorithm that helps corporations optimise their operations and return to profitability by laying off countless thousands of people, a process that Plemons happily promotes.

ALSO READ:Windfall Trailer: Jason Segel robs billionaire Jesse Plemons and wife Lily Collins in upcoming thriller drama

Windfall frames itself as a one-of-a-kind home invasion thriller in which we don't mind if this man gets part of his riches drained. It's something to cheer for, if nothing else. Especially, as the film progresses, the guy continues to exercise power over his wife, such as making baby preparations, which would reduce her position in her charity organisations. It also helps that Jesse Plemons is given plenty of leeway to be a loudmouth arrogant jerk, whether via misogyny or mocking the have-nots, which adds a feeling of excitement that the story urgently needs to compensate for its lack of tension. The dismal location and how it manages to create an atmosphere that makes you feel claustrophobic despite the fact that the environment does not seem to be claustrophobic are the greatest parts of the film. The precise writing is one of the film's finest qualities. The script by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker is fantastic and keeps you interested throughout. Also, there are points when you question whether the movie will have a happy ending or not, and this is where the film thrives.

Meanwhile, Lily Collins astounds everyone with a melancholy performance that demonstrates her actual acting abilities. She captivated everyone in 'Emily in Paris,' but this part is the absolute opposite, and she gives an incredible performance. Also, her character's climax moment may compel you to rise up and cheer for her. It will, however, also surprise you. 'Windfall' will captivate you with its enigmatic location and excellent performances. It will take you on an exhilarating, scary, and captivating journey. Personally, I think it's one of the greatest mystery thriller films I've watched in recent years, and it needs to be seen.