Windfall Trailer: Jason Segel robs billionaire Jesse Plemons and wife Lily Collins in upcoming thriller drama

Being confined indoors isn't a new idea these days, and that's the premise for Netflix's forthcoming psychological thriller Windfall - with a minor twist. The trailer for the film, which stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons in an isolated drama about a botched heist, was released today by the streaming service.

The Netflix Studios teaser provides additional information about the film, showing Segel's character robbing the vacation house of a tech millionaire and his wife, who are played by Plemons and Collins. While the trailer emphasises the serious stakes of this kidnapping, it appears that there is still opportunity for comedy in this criminal thriller, as Segel fails to unlock the purse he's taking from and even needs to seek advice from his victims on his ransom demand. The movie is being marketed as a Hitchcockian thriller, as seen by the title card, which is strikingly similar to those of classic Hitchcock flicks.

Check out the trailer here:

Plemons' persona shines through, as do underlying tensions with his wife, and the teaser teases a common past between Plemons and Segel's characters as the driving force of the plot, with the clip finally rising to violence before cutting away. While this kind of cinema has been on the decline in popular culture, Windfall may be exactly the thing to rekindle public interest in the fascinating genre of film noir.

Windfall is produced by Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, McDowell, Segel, Collins, Plemons, and Jack Selby, with David Duque Estrada, Elika Portnoy, Rick Covert, Walker, and Lader serving as executive producers. Windfall will be available exclusively on Netflix on March 18.

